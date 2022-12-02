General trend
- Nikkei 225 underperforms amid the recent Yen strength.
- Chinese property shares lag.
- Fast Retailing to report monthly sales after the Tokyo close.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Reiterates Australia inflation expectations are well anchored.
-*(AU) Australia Oct home loans value M/M: -2.7% V -2.0%E; investment lending M/M: -2.2% V -6.0% PRIOR.
- (AU) Australia sells A$600M v A$600M indicated in 0.50% Sept 2026 bonds: Avg Yield 3.0612%; bid-to-cover: 4.5x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q3 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: -3.4% v +0.5%e.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.
- *(JP) Japan Nov monetary base Y/Y: -6.4% V -6.9% prior (3rd consecutive decline).
-(JP) Japan regulators are probing regional banks over foreign bond risk; notes concerns related to unrealized losses – Nikkei.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Amamiya: Realizing paper losses would not hurt monetary policy.
-(JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Global economic slowdown has been observed.
-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Aware of recent moves in FX [follows recent Yen gains].
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%, Shanghai Composite -0.2%.
-(CN) China PBOC Gov Yi Gang: The current focus is on growth; monetary policy has been pretty accommodative.
-(CN) China PBOC: Outstanding pledged supplementary lending facility at ~CNY3.17T at end-Nov (prior CNY2.80T).
-(CN) China Fin Min Liu Kun: Reiterates will keep economy within reasonable range, will strive to realize better results.
-Reportedly US Commerce Dept to announce an 'affirmative' finding in a solar trade case on Friday – press.
-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely monitoring impact of China COVID countermeasures on the China economy, citizens activities with great interest.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0542 v 7.1225 prior [strongest yuan fixing since Nov 16th].
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drains CNY6.0B v net inject CNY2.0B prior.
-(CN) China Finance Ministry sells 30-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.2696%.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.3%.
- *(KR) South Korea Nov CPI M/M: -0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 5.0% V 5.2%E [slowest y/y rise in 7 months]; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.5%e (fastest rise since Dec 2008).
-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Nov inflation in line with expectation.
-(KR) Korea Railway Corp union workers drop plans for a strike action – press.
Other Asia
-(PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Board likely split between 25 bps and 50 bps rate hike for the Dec meeting.
North America
-*(US) Nov ISM manufacturing: 49.0 V 49.7E (lowest level since pandemic recovery began); prices paid: 43.0 V 45.9E (lowest since May 2020).
-Tesla [TSLA]: Officially unveils the Semi truck, a heavy-duty 18-wheel electric cargo truck.
Europe
-(EU) ECB President Lagarde: Monetary policy complicated by 3 uncertainties, including global economy and CPI outlook.
-(FR) US could use executive orders to give allies in Europe the same level of exemptions on local content as countries with free-trade deals - financial press.
-(UK) Labour retains City of Chester [by-election results]- US financial press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.8%, ASX 200 -0.7% , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0539-1.0505 ; JPY 135.59-135.01 ; AUD 0.6818-0.6794 ;NZD 0.6476-0.6355.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,811/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $81.17/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.7860/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
