USD/PLN
3.7930 break below targets 3.7709 and above 3.8101 then 3.8156.
Actual 3.7930 to 3.7662 +223 pips.
Long 3.7930 to target 3.8101 then 3.8156.
Actual 3.7930 to 3.8226.
To target +226 pips.
2 trades +449 Pips.
USD/RON
Short 4.1012 and 4.1039 to target 4.0881.
Actual 4.1119 to 4.0881 Perfect.
4.1039 to 4.0881 +158 pips.
Short below 4.0862 to target 4.0749.
4.0862 to 4.0806 + 56 pips.
Total 214 pips.
USD/HUF
Long 298.94 and 298.23 to target 300.71.
Lows 297.71, Highs 300.89.
298.32 to 300.71 +239 pips.
USD/HRK
Long 6.2655 and 6.2619 to target 6.2910.
Actual 6.2543, Highs 6.2909 Perfect.
+366 pips.
USD/DKK
Long 1.1684 and 6.1617 to target 6.1886.
Lows 6.1588, Highs 6.2037.
From 6.1617 to 6.1886 + 269 Pips.
USD/BRL
Long 5.4240 and 5.4170 to target 5.4727.
Lows 5.3749, Highs 5.4852.
500 drop, 600 rise.
Washout trade Yet +600 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
