USD/PLN

3.7930 break below targets 3.7709 and above 3.8101 then 3.8156.

Actual 3.7930 to 3.7662 +223 pips.

Long 3.7930 to target 3.8101 then 3.8156.

Actual 3.7930 to 3.8226.

To target +226 pips.

2 trades +449 Pips.

USD/RON

Short 4.1012 and 4.1039 to target 4.0881.

Actual 4.1119 to 4.0881 Perfect.

4.1039 to 4.0881 +158 pips.

Short below 4.0862 to target 4.0749.

4.0862 to 4.0806 + 56 pips.

Total 214 pips.

USD/HUF

Long 298.94 and 298.23 to target 300.71.

Lows 297.71, Highs 300.89.

298.32 to 300.71 +239 pips.

USD/HRK

Long 6.2655 and 6.2619 to target 6.2910.

Actual 6.2543, Highs 6.2909 Perfect.

+366 pips.

USD/DKK

Long 1.1684 and 6.1617 to target 6.1886.

Lows 6.1588, Highs 6.2037.

From 6.1617 to 6.1886 + 269 Pips.

USD/BRL

Long 5.4240 and 5.4170 to target 5.4727.

Lows 5.3749, Highs 5.4852.

500 drop, 600 rise.

Washout trade Yet +600 pips.

