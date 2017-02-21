Elliott Wave Analysis: USDNOK Trading In A Big Consolidation
USDNOK shows evidence of a bearish continuation lower into big wave C shown on a daily chart, so any rallies on lower time frame charts are likely corrective moves as part of a bearish pattern.
USDNOK, Daily
Regarding the 4h chart we are observing an idea of a three wave rise into wave 4, with a possible reversal region around the 50.0 Fibonacci ratio. At the moment we see price trading higher within sub-wave c.
USDNOK, 4H
