Silver is still trading in a monthly correction within wave (B)/(2), but bears slowed down after reaching 20.00 support area which is fine as we can count five waves down from 26.20, within extended wave 3. We know that correction is normal in these developments so ideally, this is now a temporary pause within a downtrend; a bear market rally in wave 4, that can possibly reach even 23.28 resistance of a former wave four. Gold/silver ratio also can be looking for a lower prices which is bullish metals, short-term.

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.