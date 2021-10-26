As reported by the ECB for 15 currency pairs, forecast 24 hours in advance. EUR pairs were slightly off however remaining pairs were near perfect. 3 currencies were perfect. Any price within 3, 4 and 5 pips is pretty much perfect considering the exchange and interest rate differentials. USD/JPY within 5 pips from the forecast is not bad.
GBP/USD 1.3754 was actually 1.3751. GBP/JPY was only off 9 pips and not bad for the monster.
To know the price is to know the next trade, 24 hours in advance.
Nasdaq 15150.00 – 15064.00. Actual 15168.55 to 15070.75.
EUR/USD 1.1629 -1.1647. Actual 1.1603, off 26 pips.
EUR/JPY 132.57 – 132.13. Actual 131.88, off 25.
GBP/CAD 1.7043 -1.7003. Actual 1.7003. Perfect.
USD/JPY 113.99 -113.61. Actual 113.66, off 5 pips.
USD/CAD 1.2372 – 1.2338. Actual 1.2365, off 7 pips.
GBP/NZD 1.9273 -1.9209. Actual 1.9240, off 31 pips from lows.
AUD/USD 0.7496 – 0.7467. Actual 0.7483, off 13 pips from highs.
USD/CHF 0.9176 – 0.9158. Actual 0.9192, off 16.
GBP/JPY 157.22 – 156.38. Actual 156.29, off 9 pips.
GBP/AUD 1.8461 – 1.8394. Actual 1.8375, off 19.
EUR/GBP 0.8455 – 0.8431. Actual 0.8438, off 7.
CAD/CHF 0.7432 – 0.7409. Actual 0.7434. Off 2. Perfect.
EUR/AUD 1.5573 – 1.5523. Actual 1.5505. Off 18.
GBP/USD 1.3794 – 1.3754. Actual 1.3751, Perfect.
CAD/JPY 92.25 – 91.84. Actual 91.92, off 8 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
