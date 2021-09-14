The USD has been trading inside a very structured bullish move for the entire week creating a flat triangle at the top of said move. This level is the 92.80 level which is the exact level 2 Fridays ago the Jackson Hole Symposium candle broke with to the downside.

The bullish breakout in this market is the highest probability move, more so with inflation data forecasted to beat last month's numbers.

Heads up for USD longs whilst Gold is still trading inside of my non-trade range but setting up for a nice breakout.

Watch my daily watchlist to see hoe I'm playing this out:

