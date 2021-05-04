- In April, DN bought DKK2.2bn EUR/DKK in FX intervention.
- DN has now intervened a total of DKK19.6bn the past three months.
- We still expect a 10bp rate cut from DN near-term.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published April’s FX reserve and central bank balance sheet data. In April, DN bought DKK2.2bn EUR/DKK in FX intervention as EUR/DKK traded around the low point of 7.4360 in the latter half of the month. It brings total FX intervention over the past three months up to DKK19.6bn.
Three months of FX intervention has not eased the downwards pressure on EUR/DKK. It is still trading close to the 7.4360 level at the beginning of May. In our view, we have reached a point that warrants a 10bp rate cut from DN. It could potentially come already Thursday or one of the coming weeks if DN wants to stretch the use of FX intervention a little further.
The FX reserve declined to DKK438.7bn in April from DKK446.5bn as the government paid of further DKK10bn in foreign debt in Commercial Papers, which brings the outstanding issuance down to DKK50bn. The government net financing requirement in April was DKK28.8bn below the budget estimate of DKK35bn. Government deposits declined to DKK163bn from DKK194bn in March.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: $1,800 remains as tough resistance to crack for XAU/USD
XAU/USD lost its traction following Monday's sharp upsurge. 10-year US T-bond yield turned south in early American session. Near-term outlook remains bullish but a daily close above $1,800 is required for additional gains.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.