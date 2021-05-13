DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: I see the Dax as being bullish but its move up will start on Friday's session.
Elliott Wave Wave (c) of iv)
TradingLevels: A move back to 15,000
DAX30 Trading Strategy: Neutral
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.