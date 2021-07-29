On today's daily watchlist our main focus is Gold and the USD. After yesterday's FOMC day the DXY broke the reversal pattern that we had been following for over a week now. We remain very long biased Gold, even more after yesterday's Inflation speach by Chairman Powell.

The DXY broke with the revesal pattern at the 93 level and with the Federal Reserve keeping the pace on this round of QE we see even more downside in the near future.

Watch my Daily Watchlist to see the levels we are hitting for Gold longs NOW!