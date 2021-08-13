Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 13 Aug 2021 00:44GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3829
55 HR EMA
1.3842
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
34
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.3894 - Mon's high.
1.3887 - Wed's high.
1.3856 - Thur's hourly sup (now res).
Support
1.3787 - Jul 22 high (now sup).
1.3767 - Jul 27 low.
1.3730 - 61.8% r of 1.3573-1.3983.
GBP/USD - 1.3812.. The pound traded narrowly in Asia Thur b4 rebounding fm 1.3856 to 1.3878 in Europe, however, price fell steadily due to active cross selling in sterling n later tumbled to a fresh 2-week trough of 1.3794 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, subsequent rally to 1.3983 in late Jul confirms low has been made but last week's decline would head back to 1.3778 (50% r) but 1.3730 (61.8% r) may hold. Abv 1.3983, 1.4052.
Today, despite Wed's rally fm 1.3804 to 1.3887, y'day's break of 1.3804 to 1.3794 signals recent fall fm 1.3983 has resumed n would head to 1.3750/55, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators limit weakness to 1.3730. Only abv 1.3887 indicates temporary low is made n risks stronger gain to 1.3894, 1.3910/15.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.