Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 14 Apr 202100:31GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3746
55 HR EMA
1.3741
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Recovery b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.3839 - Last Wed's high.
1.3802 - Last Tue's low (now res).
1.3776 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3695 - Tue's low.
1.3670 - Last Fri's 2-month low.
1.3643 - 38.2% r of 1.2676-1.4241.
GBP/USD - 1.3758.. Although cable gained fm 1.3726 in Asia to 1.3770 (Reuters) in Europe, price met renewed selling n fell to 1.3695 in NY on cross- selling in sterling b4 recovering to 1.3757 on usd's weakness, then 1.3762 today.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3670 Fri signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only a weekly close abv 1.3919 signals temporary low is made n risks gain to 1.4001/05.
Today, despite y'day's brief but sharp fall to 1.3695, subsequent bounce suggests choppy trading abv last Fri's 1.3670 low would be seen n retrace. to 1.3785/90 is likely, however, reckon 1.3802 should hold, yield retreat. Below 1.3695 is needed to bring re-test of 1.3670, break extends to 1.3643 'later'.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
