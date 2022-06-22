Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 136.21

Despite dollar's 1-week long wild swings from previous Jun's peak at 135.59, yesterday's rally above there to a fresh 24-year top at 136.70 in New York on continued selling in yen suggests long term uptrend would head to 137.10/20, reckon projected target at 137.41 should hold and yield a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.

On the downside, only a daily close below 135.59 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 135.20, break, 134.93

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index.

US mortgage application, redbook, Canada CPI and EU consumer confidence.

