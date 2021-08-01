Due from 18 currency pairs traded every week for many, many years, trades are ranked from best to stand clear or not so good. Weekly rankings were instituted almost 2 years ago by trader request. Interesting is EUR/USD always receives top rankings and rarely receives a stand clear signal. A EUR/USD weekly trade is always available week to week.

The criteria for weekly trades are to trade the easiest trades for a minimum of 150 to 200 pips for each of 18 currency pairs. This may mean longs and shorts or shorts then long but always to continuously trade to profit. This takes much time, discipline and patience weekly to ensure no losses, always profit and to ensure entries and targets are perfect to near perfect.

Normally, weekly profits run from 1000 to 1500 ish pips per week but profits depend on movements or intended weekly moves. Many times, all weekly trades were posted long before the Sunday open for all to view and for all to view 1000 to 1500 pips banked by Friday.

The 6 GBP pairs are ranked separately due from the GBP/USD 2019 fall to 1.1900’s last year.GBP/USD every week fell flat to 1.1900’s without correction and this earned GBP’s separate rankings to maintain vigilance so to be on guard in case this ever happened again.

Favored trades this week: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, AUD/CHF, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY.

Most weeks, rankings are fairly clear from best to stand clear while other weeks opinions take hold. USD/CAD this week isn’t a terrible trade yet USD/CAD ranges this week died and the position to CAD/JPY isn’t the best to location for both trades.

Plus USD/CAD as the tracker and follower to USD/EM reveals USD/EM currencies are fairly neutral to oversold this week from deeply overbought last week. USD/CAD and CAD/JPY match the revelations to USD/EM.

My job is to ensure weekly profits, done in the easiest trade manner possible and no losses. This I do weekly but never to gamble especially with trader money. We take the sure shot to easiest and most profitable trades.

GBP

Favored trades this week: GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF

GBP/CHF earned the distinction of last place for many, many weeks as GBP/CHF lost its range along with USD/CHF as the primary driver. The trades overall aren’t terrible but other GBP pairs take precedence to easy trades and most profits.

GBP/CAD as a highly neutral currency pair earns first to last place rankings week to week. GBP/CAD this week fits to USD/CAD last place and to USD/EM neutrality. It all makes sense when factored by currency pair coordination, connection and the matrix.

USD/EM

Most currency pairs I don’t like this week as the positions and locations are horrible. A few pairs are worth the trouble this week.

USD/RUB, USD/MXN, USD/CNY (onshore), USD/HRK, USD/MYR.

USD/TRY and USD/ZAR are deeply oversold and fell very far last week.