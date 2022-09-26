Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Stronger Dollar index weaker FX pairs and commodities. Shorting Gold stocks seems one of the better moves. Expect all metals and energy markets lower.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
08:04 US Dollar Index DXY.
13:58 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.
15:44 US Spot Silver.
17:20 US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel.
25:20 Crude Oil. Sector XLE / XOM.
34:42 Natural Gas.
48:44 Thanks for supporting!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. As investors await IFO surveys from Germany and mid-tier data releases from the US, the cautious market mood limit's the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.0700 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.