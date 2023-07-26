Share:

A Comprehensive Commodities and Futures Trading Market Analysis with Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies

Welcome to our in-depth Commodities and Futures Trading Market Report, where we employ the power of Technical Analysis using the Elliott Wave theory and present valuable Trading Strategies. This analysis encompasses a variety of critical factors, including US Bond Yields, USD, DXY, US Gold XAU, GDX, Silver XAG, Gold Stocks, Iron Ore, Crude Oil, and Natural Gas.

Video chapters

00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields / AU 10 Yr Bonds

04:12 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, EURUSD, AUDUSD

10:35 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver

17:12 Base Metals: Iron Ore, XME ETF, Copper

25:02 Energy: Crude Oil / Natural Gas / XLE ETF

Commodities market summary: USD DXY and its impact on commodity trends

A focal point of our analysis revolves around the potential movement of the USD DXY. The pivotal question is whether the USD DXY will decline from its current level of 101, which holds the key to influencing other commodities and Forex markets, potentially driving them higher. Understanding the dynamics of the USD DXY is vital for making informed trading decisions in the commodities space.

Crude Oil's fascinating prospects

At present, Crude Oil has been surging, and it seems to be heading towards a significant resistance level at $80.00. This juncture has the potential to form a Classic TradingLevels pattern, specifically at the Major TradingLevel (TL8|80.00). Such patterns often signal crucial turning points and provide opportunities for long trades. As a result, traders should closely monitor Crude Oil's price action for the next potential trade setup.

Natural Gas: The next trend higher

Amidst the commodities landscape, Natural Gas is displaying promising signs as it aligns itself for a potential upward trend. As traders, we are keeping a close eye on this commodity, anticipating a favorable opportunity for long trades.

Trading Strategies: Navigating the markets with confidence

To ensure that you capitalize on the potential opportunities presented by the commodities and futures markets, we have crafted well-researched Trading Strategies. These strategies are carefully designed to align with the principles of the Elliott Wave theory and Technical Analysis, empowering you to make informed decisions and mitigate risks.