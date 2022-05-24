Australian markets, equities and currency did attempt to lift yesterday.
Largely on a 'buy the fact' trader basis, but there was also a bounce in markets generally.
Also that all important hope for an end to the previous red-neck foreign policy toward China. That does not mean important geo-security issues can be ignored. Simply that there is a more mature and reasoned way of communicating unsettlement and disagreement, than grand-standing at the UN Prime Ministers address as occurred previously.
Even President Biden is today talking of reconsidering the Trump era sanctions against China. It makes no sense at all for Australia, with China as our major trading partner, to continue to be unduly aggressive.
Things will not change overnight. There has been significant damage in relations in both directions, but today’s news of the first Ministerial communication from China to congratulate Anthony Albanese and to suggest an open door to discussions again is significant. This is a seismic shift and the Albanese government should take care to make the most of this window opening.
We can make our arguments on all issues with China in a way that gets a good hearing and is well received.
Markets
As suspected yesterday, the immediate Australian bounce for currency and stocks looks to be tiring a little. Albeit after some further initial strength in overseas markets.
The strongest looking major market at the moment looks to be Gold. Making steady gains indeed over the past week.
While the more vulnerable of the major global markets, remains the US stock market. The SP500 index was already rolling over again at the New York close.
This appears to be a general global market shift of pulling back from recent risk-off behaviour, but now again beginning to fall back into that bearish equity markets dominance overall.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls hold gains on prolonged consolidation breakout, 1.0800 eyed
The EUR/USD pair is experiencing a minor pullback after struggling to overstep the round-level resistance of 1.0700 from Monday. The shared currency bulls are witnessing some profit-booking after a vertical upside move from May 13 low around 1.0350.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable to further downside past 1.2600
GBP/USD consolidates a three-day uptrend around a fortnight top, easing to 1.2565 ahead of Tuesday’s London open. The cable pair carries the previous day’s failure to cross the 200-EMA amid the overbought RSI (14) line.
Gold hovers around $1,850 as DXY holds gains, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold price is holding itself around $1,850.00 as the DXY has moved higher in the Asian session after a bearish Monday. The precious metal is indicating volatility contraction as the asset has turned sideways in a $10 range from the previous trading session.
Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market
ApeCoin price has veered off its bull pennant formation but still promises a 30% ascent. From a conservative standpoint, investors can expect a recovery rally to the $10.68 hurdle.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Is the US headed for a recession? Equity markets think so and currency traders seem to agree. Credit markets are torn between the Federal Reserve’s declared intentions and a suspicion that a recession would put paid to the central bank's tightening policy.