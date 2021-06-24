Asia Market Update: Directionless equity trading in Asia after similar US session; Korea 3-yr yield rises on BOK comment; BOE rate decision due later today.
General Trend
- Nikkei 225 has moved flat after the lower open [Automakers trade generally higher with USD/JPY near 15-month high; Topix Air Transportation index lags].
- S&P ASX 200 has extended decline [Energy and Financial indices continue to move lower; Consumer Staples and Resources indices rise]; Woolworths declines as Endeavour spin-off started trading.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower (-0.2%) [Decliners included IT and Consumer indices; Property and Industrial indices rose].
- Hang Seng has pared the opening gain.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$273Bv A$267.3B prior (record high).
-(AU) NAB still sees 2024 RBA rate hike as more likely; says there is a probability of the RBA hiking in late 2023 - US financial press.
-(NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$300M v NZ$300M indicated in 2026, 2031, and 2033 nominal bonds.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.2%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior [first increase in reverse repo injection since Mar 2021]; Net inject CNY20B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC): Expects Monthly PPI to hit 10% in June, which will add pressure to consumption.
- (CN) US will reportedly ban some solar goods from Xinjiang, China - press (as earlier reported).
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4824 v 6.4621 prior.
-(CN) China PBOC sells CNY5B in 6-month bills in Hong Kong, coupon: 2.54% v 2.70% prior.
- Evergrande Real Estate [3333.HK]: Arranged HK$13.6B ($1.75B) in funds to repay bonds due June 28th (Monday); No further bond repayments until Mar 2022.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.
-(JP) Japan May PPI Services Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.5%e.
-(JP) Japan said to have not spent ~40% (~¥30T) of extra budget compiled since beginning of coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei.
-(JP) Japan said to be appointing Koji Yano as Vice Fin Min - Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, avg yield: 0.4330% v 0.4450% prior, bid to cover 3.62x v 3.48x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.2%
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: CPI expected within 2.0% during 2022; Has said normalization should begin this year (2021); Rate hike and normalization is not tightening; BOK clearly said orderly normalization will begin this year.
-(KR) South Korea Jun Consumer Confidence: 110.3 v 105.2 prior.
Other Asia
-Taiwan Semi: Said to raise prices for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers by as much as 20% next year (2022); cites strong demand -press.
North America
- (US) Fed's Bostic (FOMC voter, hawk): Fed is close to meeting the standard for bond-buying tapering; it is fully appropriate to debate taper prospects; tapering decision could be in 3 to 4 months; Sees two additional rate hikes in 2023; has moved forward expectation of the first-rate hike to late 2022.
- (US) Fed's Bowman (voter): high inflation may take 'some time' to ease; will monitor inflation closely and adjust policy views as needed; There is more to the recent rise in inflation than just measurement issues.
- (US) US Senate Infrastructure framework said to have been revised to $559B in new spending; Lawmakers are expected to meet with President Biden on Thurs.(Jun 24th) - US financial press.
- (US) Senator Manchin (D-WV): Bipartisan group and White House have agreed on a framework for bipartisan infrastructure investment plan; Plan will be financed with a long list of measures to offset costs.
- (US) Senator Collins (R-ME): There are still details of the infrastructure framework to resolve.
- (US) Senator Portman (R-Ohio): IRS enforcement on new infrastructure bill underpay for discussion being worked out.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.1933-1.1919 ; JPY 111.11-110.94 ; AUD 0.7581-0.7566 ;NZD 0.7056-0.7029.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,775/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $73.14/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.2823/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1950 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.