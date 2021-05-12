No matter what the market does, writers try to explain it, nearly always incorrectly.
Inflation Scare?!
The Dow is down about 550 points as of 1:30 PM central. The S&P 500 is down about 45 points.
Headlines
Reuters: Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off
Reuters: Inflation fears push S&P 500 to one-month low
Wall Street Journal: Stocks Extend Fall, Dow Drops More Than 500 Points, Streetwise: If Inflation Is Coming, Here’s What to Do About It
US Treasury Yields
If there was an inflation scare, yields would be soaring, or at least should be soaring.
Yields generally peaked mid-March.
Nasdaq
The Nasdaq peaked mid-April.
Today's Reaction
So what spooked the market today?
Who knows? I don't and no one else does either,
There might not be a reason or someone might figure it out months from now.
One day or even a few weeks might be random noise.
Valuation Scare
Absurd valuations in and of themselves are a valid reason for a selloff.
If stocks do turn seriously down here, most likely it will be a valuation scare, not an inflation scare that does the trick.
Majority View
- Mohamed El-Erian says inflation is here to stay and won't be 'transitory' like the Fed claims
- Jamie Dimon on Booming Economy
- All Inflation Is Transitory. The Fed Will Be Late Again
- Real Money says Inflation Is Not Transitory
- Peter Schiff says The Fed Can't Tell The Truth About Inflation
Rear View Mirror
A few of us believe inflation is mostly in the rear view mirror.
Let's discuss Bob Farrell’s classic market rule: "When all the experts and forecasts agree, something else is going to happen."
Who Else Is in the Transitory Camp?
There are not many of us, but Lacy Hunt at Hoisington Management is in the small group.
In that post I quoted Lacy Hunt at Hoisington Management as follows.
"Contrary to the conventional wisdom, disinflation is more likely than accelerating inflation. Since prices deflated in the second quarter of 2020, the annual inflation rate will move transitorily higher. Once these base effects are exhausted, cyclical, structural, and monetary considerations suggest that the inflation rate will moderate lower by year end and will undershoot the Fed Reserve’s target of 2%. The inflationary psychosis that has gripped the bond market will fade away in the face of such persistent disinflation."
With bond yields barely moving having peaked mid-March, writers are making up headlines to match what they believe.
For today's selloff, either no reason at all or valuations better fit the story.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.