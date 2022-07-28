Gold and Bitcoin
Although we see riskier assets such as equity futures finding more bids today and traders supporting the sentiment and picking up the momentum where they left off last night, Bitcoin and gold prices are also increasing. This is primarily due to the reason that the dollar index has weakened, as we discussed previously.
Bitcoin has been under pressure due to the Fed's monetary policy, and that is, the Fed is increasing the interest rates. But the price action now shows that it is the dollar strength or weakness that matters the most for the bitcoin prices. The fact that we have seen the dollar index coming off its highs, now we do see bitcoin prices moving higher as well. It will be interesting to see if the relationship continues to hold as the Bitcoin price is still not far off from its critical support of 20K.
As of today, BTC and Ethereum prices crossed above the price level of 23K and 1.6K, but the main resistance which will clear the threat of any further downside move is if BTC crosses above the 30K price mark and ETH soars to 2K.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!