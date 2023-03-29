In this video, Clifford Bennett, renowned Chief Economist, discusses the current state of the world economy amidst the rampant inflation, soaring interest rates, and the recent Teachers strike in the UK. The Euro, once seen as a possible alternative, is now losing its shine due to the total transportation strike in Germany, ongoing demonstrations in Brussels and the Netherlands, and the total paralysis under the weight of massive, almost revolutionary demonstrations in France.
He also looks at the likely path of Australian interest rates in the months ahead, as well as whether this equity market rally can last.
Bennett delves into the various economic indicators and trends that are shaping the global economy and provides valuable insights into what they mean for investors and the general public. With the specter of war looming large on Europe's doorstep and escalating tensions, the economic implications are far-reaching.
As a leading expert in the field of economics, Bennett provides an informed perspective on the various economic challenges facing the world today. Whether you're a seasoned investor or simply interested in understanding the impact of these economic trends on your daily life, this video is a must-watch. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the state of the world economy and the challenges ahead.
