NAB Business Confidence Index
Collapsing.
Inflation
Rose to 3.5% in Q4 as the RBA declared nothing to worry about. Yet again?
Consolidating in this new higher range, inflation is only likely to continue to push higher as true supply chain disruption and the excuse of it lead to further price hikes.
With one of the world's lowest performing central bank's (OECD special report) and highest paid central bank Governor's (three times the US Federal Reserve Chair), there is no telling just how bad the situation can get. Inflation accumulates long term damage in any economy in which it takes hold. Consumer retrenchment and working families struggling to make ends meet is always the inevitable outcome.
With the Reverse Bank of Australia at the beach and enjoying their ridiculous by world standards salaries, we can only hope a new government would do what the Morrison government should have done a long time ago. Sack them and get some intelligent monetary policy happening in this country.
AUS200
Rolling over as forecast this morning from that high point.
Target remains 6800.
AUD/USD
The attempted bounce back looks to have been rejected already.
Target remains 65 cents this year.
Wishing everyone the best of the Spirit of Australia.
We all have much to be grateful for.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
