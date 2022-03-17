The tumult of the Ukraine war stretches far and wide, and Australia has most certainly pushed itself onto the front lines. The provision of missile launchers as well as sanctions on hundreds of individuals place as Prime Minister Morrison has stated, Australia lockstep in actions taken by the USA.
The talk of the US and therefore possibly Australia actually applying sanctions against China has raised many an eyebrow across the investment community of Asia. We first forecast a decline to 70 cents when the Australian dollar was still at 77. More recently I have highlighted the risk to 65 cents, and perhaps even 58 cents where the currency has been before, in the years ahead. Our declining relationship with China has been accelerated in recent years and there seems little on the horizon to suggest and quick resuscitation. Australia has clearly chosen a path of aligning itself ever more closely with the USA. This is important as it highlights that the imposition of sanctions against our largest trading partner, is indeed a very real probability should the USA take and suggest such action.
China has already declared and said previously that it will increasingly be looking to shop elsewhere. Away from Australia where it can. Some specific Australian industries have already paid a high personal price for the deteriorating relationship. Should Australia deem it appropriate to follow suit with any new US sanctions against China it would seem the nation is prepared to do so. The economic impact would however be almost immediate and move further to the negative over the years ahead. It was China’s continued demand for our mineral resources and agriculture during the Global financial Crisis that contributed significantly to Australia’s economic well-being during that period. Over the past 15-20 years the historic shift of China from agrarian toward capitalism has been a tremendous contributor to Australia’s economic cycles. Trade patterns around the world are increasingly diverse and Australia will find additional markets for its exports. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that lost trade with China will be made up for. The 5 to 10 year horizon for Australia’s trade with China has already suffered a significant downgrade. The application of sanctions against our trading partner would not be seen favourably and the movement away from Australian products by China could be expected to accelerate sharply.
As a trading nation of just 25 million in this highly dynamic world, one with significantly heightened risks, the path forward is challenging across all aspects from diplomacy to alliances to trade. Whether Australia can find a way through this seeming minefield remains to be seen. Financial market investors and traders alike are becoming more aware of the geo-political shifts taking place in the world. Australia’s intensifying relationship with the USA while being somewhat critical of China’s actions, is likely to see a re-set lower of the Australian dollar.
In the short term the dollar down under has benefited from perceived safe-haven status. Far from the conflict of Europe while enjoying some benefit through higher energy and commodity prices. This short term strength, which has really only seen the Australian dollar move toward the top of its recent entrenched range, could begin to melt away rather quickly should US talk of sanctions against China become more concrete.
Having previously highlighted risk to 65 cents and even lower on the basis of a more aggressive Federal Reserve than RBA, and an already declining relationship with china, these latest discussions of the possibility of sanctions against China can only entrench that view and risk for all investors.
My forecast remains 65 cents this year with risk to 58 cents against the US dollar in 2023.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7370 after flirting with 0.7400
The American dollar enter a sell-off spiral that ended with AUD/USD reaching 0.7392. The greenback recovered some ground after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
EUR/USD retreats sub-1.1100 as fear favors the dollar
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1090 price zone, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 1.1137, as concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis undermined high-yielding assets demand.
Gold bulls take charge towards critical resistance, eyes on Ukraine risks
The Gold price is firming despite the undeniably hawkish Federal Open Market Committee, with the Fed's dot plot suggesting that the committee is looking to overshoot the neutral rate by the end of 2023.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.