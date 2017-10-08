AUD/USD: further slides expected below 0.7855

The AUD/USD pair hovers at the lower end of its latest range, down on the day amid soft inflation expectations in Australia, down to 4.2% for August, from 4.4% in July. The commodity-linked currency is also being weighed by the poor performance of world-wide equities, down for a second consecutive day. From a technical point of view, the pair retains its bearish stance, although the downward momentum is limited ahead of US data releases. In the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which continues acting as dynamic resistance, having contained an early advance and currently a 0.7895, while technical indicators hover directionless within negative territory. Further slides could be expected on a break below 0.7855, the weekly low, with scope then to extend its slide down to 0.7785, July 18th daily low.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.