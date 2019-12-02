AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6822
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is meeting this Tuesday, but the market anticipates a no-event.
- Upbeat Chinese data overshadowed renewed trade war concerns.
- AUD/USD technically bullish could extend rally up to 0.6900 before resuming its decline.
The AUD/USD pair is trading at around 0.6820 by the end of the American session, its highest in over a week. The Australian currency got boosted by better-than-anticipated Chinese data, as following upbeat official PMI released during the weekend, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.8 in November, also above the market’s expectations. Australian data, in the meantime, was mostly negative, failing to impress. The TD Securities Inflation estimate for November was at 1.5% YoY, while Building Permits plummeted by 8.1% in October and by 23.6% when compared to a year earlier.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, although the central bank is expected to remain on hold this time. More relevant, the country will release its latest growth figures on Wednesday, which will probably have a more relevant effect on the Aussie.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The pair is currently trading at around the 38.2% retracement of its November decline, poised to extend its advance, according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, although the next directional move will depend on how the market takes the RBA announcement. The pair is now developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, this last still heading lower, although technical indicators hold near overbought readings, consolidating its intraday advance.
Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
Resistance levels: 0.6835 0.6860 0.6890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..