AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6673
- Australian data failed to impress with wages’ growth stagnated at 2.2% YoY.
- Market players now waiting for Australian employment figures.
- AUD/USD bearish stance persists, could approach 0.6600 on a dismal employment report.
The AUD/USD pair has lost ground for a fifth consecutive day, trading a handful of pips above 0.6661, the multi-year low set this month. Data coming from Australia at the beginning of the day failed to impress as the Westpac Leading Index came in at 0.05% in January, slightly better than the previous 0.01%. The six months annualised growth rate fell from -0.28% in December to -0.46% in January. Also, wages growth in the last quarter of 2019 remained stagnated, up by 0.5% in the quarter and by 2.2% yearly basis.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its latest employment figures. The country is expected to have added 10,000 new jobs in January, after adding 28,900 in the previous month. However, all of these positions were part-time, as the country lost 300 full-time positions. The unemployment rate is seen ticking to 5.2% from 5.1% while the participation rate is seen steady at 66%. Unimpressive numbers will likely see the pair piercing the mentioned multi-year low.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA keeps heading south above the current level, providing dynamic resistance. The 100 and 200 SMA stands above the 0.6800 level with modest bearish slopes, while technical indicators consolidate in negative levels, as the pair holds within its weekly range.
Support levels: 0.6660 0.6630 0.6595
Resistance levels: 0.6730 0.6770 0.6805
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019
The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.