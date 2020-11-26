AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7363
- Australia Q3 Private Capital Expenditures fell to -3%, worse than the -1.5% expected.
- The American dollar remains away from investors’ radar.
- AUD/USD maintains its bullish bias but needs to break above 0.7415.
The AUD/USD pair is confined to a tight range around 0.7360 for a second consecutive day, holding on to monthly gains. The pair was extremely quiet this Thursday, getting little clues from equities´ behavior. Australia published Q3 Private Capital Expenditures, which fell to -3%, worse than the -1.5% expected. The country’s macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The technical picture for the AUD/USD pair remains the same, with the risk skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair consolidates above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator picked up after testing its midline but lacks strength enough to confirm a bullish extension. The RSI indicator consolidates around 59. Sellers remain side-lined as the dollar remains away from investors’ radar.
Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250
Resistance levels: 0.7370 0.7415 0.7540
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
