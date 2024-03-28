AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6518
- Most markets will be closed on Friday amid the Easter Holiday.
- Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations remain well above the RBA’s inflation goal.
- AUD/USD briefly traded below the 0.6500 mark, may resume its decline in the near term.
The AUD/USD pair traded as low as 0.6484 on Thursday, but it trimmed most of its intraday losses and heads into the daily close trading around 0.6520. The US Dollar turned firmly higher mid-European session, as market players assessed comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) official Chris Waller indicating that he is not in a rush to trim interest rates.
Earlier in the day, the Aussie took a hit from local data. March Consumer Inflation Expectations stood at 4.3%, easing from the previous 4.5% but still far above the Reserve Bank Australia goal of 2% to 3%. Additionally, Retail Sales posted a modest 0.3% advance in February, missing the expected 0.4% and down from 1.1% in January.
Near-term government yields surged amid uncertainty about when and by how much the Federal Reserve (Fed) will finally trim interest rates. Investors may get some clues from United States (US) data on Friday, as the country will publish the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the central bank’s favorite inflation gauge. It is worth adding that most markets will be closed on Friday amid the celebration of Easter Holidays. In the Asian session, only Japanese markets will be opened normally, although market activity is expected to remain reduced until next week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is closing with modest losses for a third consecutive day, although lower lows favor a downward extension in the coming days. The daily chart shows the pair hovers just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6441/0.6666 rally at 0.6527, the immediate resistance level. The same chart shows AUD/USD develops below all its moving averages, although they lack apparent directional strength. Finally, technical indicators grind lower within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside but lacking momentum.
The near-term picture also favors a bearish extension. In the 4-hour chart, a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) converges with the aforementioned Fibonacci resistance level, reinforcing it. The longer moving averages remain directionless above the 20 SMA, while technical indicators pared their upward corrections within negative levels and resumed their slides. Renewed selling pressure below 0.6500 should lead to a slide towards the 0.6430/40 price zone.
Support levels: 0.6500 0.6470 0.6430
Resistance levels: 0.6530 0.6565 0.6600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $2,200
Gold retreats from daily highs but holds comfortably above $2,200 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays near 4.2% after upbeat US data and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Google starts indexing Bitcoin addresses
Bitcoin address data is live on Google search results after users realized on Thursday that the tech giant started indexing Bitcoin blockchain data. However, mixed reactions have followed the tech giant's reversed stance on the cryptocurrency.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.