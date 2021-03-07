AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7669
- The Australian AIG Performance of Services Index improved to 55.8 in February from 54.3.
- Chinese trade-related data released over the weekend may support the aussie.
- AUD/USD is technically bearish but needs to slide below 0.7650.
The AUD/USD pair finished the week with modest losses around 0.7670, after falling on Friday to 0.7621. The pair fell amid the persistent greenback’s demand, boosted by upbeat employment-related data and soaring government bond yields. On the other hand, solid Wall Street’s gains helped the pair bounce ahead of the weekly close, alongside yields retreating ahead of the close.
Australian data released by the end of the week was encouraging, as the AIG Performance of Services Index improved to 55.8 in February from 54.3 in the previous month. The country won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday but may find support in Chinese trade figures released over the weekend, as the Trade Balance surplus in dollar terms resulted in $103.25 billion, much better than anticipated.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bearish, according to the daily chart. The pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. Nevertheless, the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level, providing dynamic support in the case of a steeper decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators pared their slumps near oversold readings, anyway keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575
Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
