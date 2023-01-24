Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar consolidated a break above US$0.70 through trade on Tuesday, staving off attempts to break below the psychological handle and marking intraday highs at US$0.7055. Having bounced between US$0.7020 and US$0.7040 through much of the domestic session, the AUD tracked toward intraday lows at US$0.6995 as investors looked to take stock and reassess positions after a significant surge in risk demand over the past few days. The downturn, however, did not last long, with markets unwinding intraday moves following weaker-than-anticipated US PMI activity. The downturn across key US service sectors and reports of labour market uncertainty helped drive an AUD recovery. Attentions turn now to Domestic CPI data. Macro data sets suggest inflation pressures will remain sticky. While we don’t anticipate an upside surprise will move the RBA off, issuing a 25-point rate hike in February today’s print will go a long way in shaping forward guidance and rate expectations through H1.
Key Movers
Price action across major currencies was mixed through trade on Tuesday as markets reacted to various macroeconomic data points and a shift in the global rates backdrop. US PMI data lifted off November lows but still failed to rebound above 50, indicating activity across service sectors continues to contract. With cracks appearing in what has previously been a relatively robust labour market, fears of stagflation and recession continue to rise. Reports US giant 3M will cut its labour force by 2,500 workers following a sharp slowdown in December added to data revealing a significant downturn in temporary work with nearly 120,000 part-time or temporary employees losing their jobs in the last 5 months. All signs point to an economy in the throws of a marked slowdown, if not recession, and while a correction in risk appetite helped the US garner early gains, markets unwound the move and the USD remains under pressure. In other news, the euro maintained a relatively narrow trading handle buoyed by a better-than-anticipated PMI print. Activity across Europe’s service sector expanded through December, marking 6 months highs and offering a sharp point of contrast to the US. Having touched intraday lows at US$1.0835, the euro tested US$1.09 before tracking sideways into the open. The pound was the day’s worst performer giving up over 100 points following a downturn in services activity. PMI data showed activity contracted at its fastest pace in over a year as reports emerge of growing problems plaguing the UK service sector and labour force. Having broken above US$1.24, the pound plunged through US$1.23 to mark intraday lows at US$1.2275 before finding support and limping back toward US$1.2320. Our attention focuses on the Bank of Canada today. While a 25-point rate hike is priced, the bank is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, and we anticipate some adjustments to forward guidance that could shape near-term CAD direction. Please note there will be no commentary tomorrow. We will return on Friday after the public holiday.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6880 – 0.7120 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6420 – 0.6520 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7320 – 1.7680 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0780 – 1.0880 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9350 – 0.9450 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls emerge again following high volatility event
AUD/USD bulls have moved in at a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level following the correction of the high-impact data event in today's Tokyo session. The Aussie Consumer Price Index beat expectations and sent AUD/USD from a low of 0.7038 to a fresh bull cycle high of 0.7084 on the knee-jerk.
EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer
The pair is aiming for a recovery extension to near the critical resistance of 1.0900 as the odds of hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bets are soaring dramatically.
Gold bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Hedera Hashgraph price eyes a 30% rally after recovering FTX crash’s losses
The asset's price has managed to become one of the very few cryptocurrencies in the world to recover the losses it faced in November 2022 following the FTX collapse. The altcoin has room for further increase, provided it can protect its recent growth.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.