AUD/USD: Aussie hit by PPI figures, but dollar still the weakest
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7956
The Aussie is the worst performer this Friday, down against the greenback after the release of worst-than-expected inflation data. According to the official release, Australia’s producer inflation index expanded by 0.5% in the second quarter of the year, matching Q1 but below market's expectations of a 0.6% gain. When compared to a year earlier, quarterly inflation rose by 1.7%. The AUD/USD pair fell down to 0.7936 daily basis, marginally higher ahead of US data release amid broad dollar's weakness. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is hovering around a flat 20 SMA, but that technical indicators have managed to bounce modestly from their mid-lines, limiting chances of a downward move. The key support continues being the 0.7870 region, where the pair bottomed this and the previous week. A better-than-expected US GDP reading can push the pair down to such level, although further slides seem unlikely, as the background scenario is not enough to support a steady dollar advance.
Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870
Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8030 0.8065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.