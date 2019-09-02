AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6716
- Australian data mixed, still backing RBA’s loose monetary policy.
- US-China trade tensions to keep the Aussie under pressure.
- AUD/USD neutral-to-bearish, decline to accelerate once below 0.6675.
The AUD/USD pair heads into Tuesday’s opening trading a few pips above the 0.6700 figure, marginally lower daily basis although confined to the lower half of Friday’s range. Australian data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the August AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index came in at 53.1, in line with the previous estimate, although the Commonwealth Index declined to 50.9 from 51.3 in July. Also, the TD Securities Inflation estimate for the same month resulted at 0.0% from 0.3% in the previous month, while Company Gross Operating Profits rose by 4.5% in Q2 more than doubling the market’s forecast.
RBA’s monetary policy decision coming next
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, largely anticipated to keep the cash rate on hold at 1.0%. Furthermore, policymakers are expected to reiterate that they are open to cutting further if needed. The event could have a limited effect on the pair, as Australia will release its Q2 Gross Domestic Product next Wednesday. Ahead of the outcome of the meeting, Australia will release July Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.2% following a 0.4% advance in June.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bearish, according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it has continued to meet sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which develops a few pips above the current level, but also below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain well into negative ground, although given that the pair has been confined to tight intraday ranges in the last few days, they lack directional strength. A steeper decline would be likely once below 0.6675 a relevant static support.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6675 0.6640
Resistance levels: 0.6750 0.6790 0.6820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength
The EUR/USD pair finishes Monday around 1.0970 ahead of Mrs. Lagarde first speech after her nomination as next ECB’s Chief. German data support aggressive easing coming from the central bank.
GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election
The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out of the Union by October 31st, “no ifs no buts,” adding he doesn’t want an election and believes neither the people do. Blamed MPs on damaging the UK’s position by voting against the government.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios
The relative calm may make way to a plunge to new ten-year lows – even if the Reserve Bank of Australia maintains the Cash Rate unchanged at 1.00%. The RBA is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged...
Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off
Spot Gold prices have risen at the start of the week with plenty of uncertainty bounding its way around on the geopolitical front, including Hong Kong protests, Brexit and US/Sino trade wars.