AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6886

  • RBA’s meeting Minutes put a lid to Aussie’s recent recovery.
  • Australian Leading Index for August to be out during the next hours.
  • AUD/USD bounced from 0.6830, a critical support. Bearish below it.

The AUD/USD pair has recovered from a daily low of 0.6830 to close the day at around 0.6880. The early decline came as a result of the release of the RBA’s September meeting Minutes, more dovish than anticipated. The document indicated that Australian policymakers support a further easing in the cash rate. Among the most worrisome issues, "Wages growth had remained low and the upward trend in wages growth appeared to have stalled," the minutes showed while referring to consumer spending, policymakers noted the recently applied tax cut has yet to show its effects. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the Westpac Leading Index for August, previously seen at 0.14%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as it failed to surpass a flat 20 SMA,  and while still developing above the larger ones, technical indicators remain within negative levels, losing their bullish strength. The pair has topped several times in the 0.6880/90 region, and there are no technical signs that it could break above it during the upcoming hours. The mentioned daily low is a relevant static support and the 38.2% retracement of the July/August decline, with a break below it probably anticipating a downward extension during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770    

Resistance levels: 0.6885 0.6920 0.6950

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

