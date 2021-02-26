AUD/USD Analysis: A solid USD rebound prompts aggressive long-unwinding trade

- AUD/USD witnessed a sharp pullback from three-year tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- Surging US bond yields, the risk-off mood provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD.
- A break below ascending trend-line support should pave the way for additional weakness.
The AUD/USD pair faced rejection near the key 0.8000 psychological mark and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the three-year tops set on Thursday. As investors looked past Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks during the congressional testimony, the US dollar was back in demand amid a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose beyond 1.50%, or more than one year high and provided a strong lift to the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the major.
The US bond market continued reacting strongly to the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan and the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations globally. In the latest positive news, the US Food and Drug Administration indicated that it could grant emergency use approval to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week. Separately, the House version of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is expected to get a vote as soon as Friday or over the weekend. The developments continued fueling reflation trade and pushing the US bond yields higher.
Meanwhile, the fixed income market rout raised fears about distressed selling in other assets and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. The pair retreated nearly 150 pips intraday and extended the retracement slide through the Asian session on Friday. The pair dropped to fresh weekly lows, further below mid-0.7800s and was pressured by the prevalent risk-off mood. Market participants now look forward to the release of second-tier US economic data for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen hovering near a three-week-old ascending trend-line support. Given that bulls have struggled to defend support marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7563-0.8008 latest leg up, some follow-through selling might accelerate the slide towards the 0.7800 mark. This is closely followed by confluence support near the 0.7785 region, comprising of 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and 50% Fibo. level. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the corrective slide.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 0.7855 horizontal zone. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair back toward the 0.7900-0.7910 region. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will negate prospects for any further downside. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7935-40 area before making a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.8000 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bears keep eyes on 1.3900 as bond rout prepares for restart
GBP/USD stands on the slippery ground and refreshes weekly lows near 1.3950. The US dollar picks up bids as corrective pullback in bond prices seems to fade. EU-UK stays at the loggerheads over the NI border. BOE’s Ramsden, US stimulus and PCE data eyed.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2150 amid US dollar recovery
EUR/USD trades above 1.2150, having recovered from daily lows. Although the further upside appears elusive, as the US dollar resumes its recovery rally alongside a pullback in the Treasury yields. US data and stimulus vote awaited.
Gold risks a drop below $1750 amid bearish technical setup
XAU/USD hit four-day lows in early Asia, as the bears look to challenge the multi-month lows near $1760 once again. Focus on US Treasury yields and the House vote on the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.