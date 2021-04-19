AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar extended last weeks upturn, breaking above 0.7750 to mark new highs at 0.7780. The US dollar remains under pressure as a correction in treasury yields and renewed demand for risk help drive gains across commodity currencies and the Euro. With little of note on the macroeconomic ticket and no central bank commentary to steer direction the pace of appreciation slowed through Monday with investors reluctant to extend outside recent ranges. Volatility across currency markets remains low as a lack of conviction plagues analyst and traders. COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across developing countries, with Brazil and India both struggling to contain resurgent outbreaks. The global economic outlook remains clouded as the timeline to recovery is unclear forcing investors to the sidelines in lieu of a definitive update/shift in the recovery.
Key Movers
The US dollar fell through trade on Monday, marking a sixth consecutive daily depreciation and 2 % correction through the last month. While the broader economic outlook remains clouded an amendment across US treasury yields and definitive shift in optimism surrounding Europe’s vaccine program has prompted renewed demand for risk assets. Despite a correction overnight equities remain near record highs, dragging commodity currencies higher across the board.
The Euro pushed above 1.20, while the Japanese Yen marked a 6-week high and the GBP outperformed all counterparts, extending beyond 1.39 and 1.3950, closing in on 1.40.
With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket we expect volatility across currency markets will remain narrow. Recent US dollar weakness is expected to continue, albeit the pace of correction should moderate through the week ahead.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7630 - 0.7820 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6390 - 0.6520 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7780 - 1.8120 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0770 - 1.0830 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9650 - 0.9780 ▲
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can't lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.