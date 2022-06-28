In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil climbs higher after comments from two leading OPEC countries about their inability to boost production.
Nasdaq climbs back above the 50% Fibonacci and is currently breaking the upper line of the wedge, which is bullish.
DAX tries to break the neckline of the triple-bottom formation, which when completed, could be considered a signal to buy.
GBPUSD moves sideways. Technical traders are waiting for the completion of a double bottom formation.
USDCAD drops after the head and shoulder pattern on the 38,2% Fibonacci – that’s a strong sell.
NZDUSD inside of a pennant, waiting for a breakout and a proper trading signal.
EURAUD bounces off a 50% Fibonacci and comes back inside of the triangle, that can be a great sell.
GBPAUD with a very similar situation – potentially a false breakout and a nice sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
