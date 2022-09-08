Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed; AUD drops on RBA comments; Central banks remain in focus [ECB, Powell].
General trend
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe said: Case for slower rate hikes clearer as rates rise.
- AU trade data looked terrible, exports to CN declined.
- JPY extended decline, later pared drop; USD trades generally firmer.
- CNH dropped [(US) President Biden delays decision on Trump era tariffs on China, notes China's upcoming leadership Congress [starts on Oct 16th] - US financial press].
- KRW also continues to decline.
- UST yields extend drop.
- Why did the US equity markets rally on Wed? [oil price declines?; lower bond yields?; hopes for less aggressive central bank tightening?; short-covering?].
- Japanese equities outperform amid Yen weakness, Softbank Group rises after gains on the Nasdaq.
- Chinese markets lag as property firms decline.
- Interest-rate sensitive sectors outperform in Australia on the Lowe comments [Consumer Discretionary; REITs].
- Australian ex-dividends [ASX, Perpetual, Reliance Worldwide, Sky Network TV, Woodside Energy].
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Taiwan Semi to issue monthly sales figures.
- Malaysia Central Bank is expected to raise rates.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Case for slower rate hikes clearer as rates rise; Sharp global slowdown would make it hard for a soft landing in Australia; Additional rate hikes will be required.
- (AU) Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 8.7B v 14.7Be.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells N$400M in 2026, 2029, and 2051 bonds.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: -3.8% v +0.9% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: -4.9% v -3.4% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.1%.
- (JP) Japan Q2 final GDP Q/Q: 0.9% V 0.7%E; GDP annualized Q/Q: 3.5% V 2.9%E.
- (JP) Japan July BoP Current Account: ¥229.0B v ¥759.0Be; Adj Current Account: -¥629.0B v +¥65.3Be.
- (JP) Japan Aug Bank Lending Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.7% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.0% prior.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: +¥149.1B v -¥79.2B prior ; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥704.2B v ¥28.5B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Aug Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.5% v 6.4% prior.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Aware of hacker group statement on cyberattack, No disruption to Govt websites since previous issue.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Says as I commented yesterday [asked about yen weakness]; Declines comment on timing of govt intervention in FX market.
- (JP) Japan Aug Eco Watchers Current Survey: 45.5 v 43.8 prior; Outlook Survey: 49.4 v 42.8 prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.7%.
- (KR) South Korea Aug Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,060.8T v 1,060.5T prior.
- (KR) Bank of Korea Dep Gov Lee: Recent KRW weakness fast, will take policy response if needed.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9148 v 6.9160 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Zehngzhou: Orders that halted home construction projects must resume by Oct 6th.
- (CN) Shenzhen has temporarily reduced the entry quota for Hong Kong travelers amid COVID cases - SCMP.
-*(CN) China Aug foreign reserves: $3.0549T V $3.060TE.
North America
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): reiterates policy must slow economy in order to cool inflation - US financial press.
- (US) President Biden delays decision on Trump era tariffs on China, notes China's upcoming leadership Congress [starts on Oct 16th] - US financial press.
- (US) Goldman Sachs said to warn that the US housing market decline will worsen in 2023, expects home price growth to completely stall; cites memo to clients - NY Post.
Europe
- (UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: 53% v 60%e (Lowest level since Jan 2021).
- (RU) Russia Media: The Yuan (CNY) is the main alternative the the USD and EUR.
- (UK) UK govt to drop fracking ban in announcement of energy plans tomorrow - Telegraph.
- (RU) Russia Media: Nord Stream Bankruptcy has been suspended until Jan 2023 - Russia Media [it was previously reported that the owner of Nord Stream 2 was considering insolvency amid sanctions].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +2.2%, ASX 200 +1.6% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0013-0.9979 ; JPY 144.56-143.69 ; AUD 0.6773-0.6713 ;NZD 0.6087-0.6036.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,726/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $82.69/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.4577/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
