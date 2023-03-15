Daily Currency Update
The New Zealand dollar recovery faltered through trade on Wednesday, sinking back below US$0.6200 amid new fears surrounding the health of the global financial system. Markets were plunged back into turmoil after Credit Suisse auditors identified and disclosed “material weaknesses” in the bank’s reporting controls. With stocks plunging, panic intensified following reports the bank’s largest Shareholder (Saudi National Bank) rejected calls to provide capital should funding needs arise. With the bank issuing a public statement of support in a bid to obtain a liquidity backstop and markets in freefall the Swiss National Bank stepped in, announcing it will provide liquidity “if necessary”. Just as confidence was beginning to recover, the shock of last week’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse has investors again being thrown to the wolves. Bank stocks plunged, leading losses across key equity indices while the risk-off move has forced the NZD toward intraday lows at US$0.6170. With little of note on the day’s domestic ticket, our focus would ordinarily turn to Australian employment data and the European Central Banks’ latest policy update for direction against key major crosses. Instead, attention will likely remain affixed to unfolding developments in this latest banking crisis. We are keenly attuned to any news surrounding Credit Suisse and risks connected with other larger banking institutions with macro themes unlikely to have a significant impact until the dust settles.
Key Movers
Currency markets were again thrown into turmoil as fresh concerns surrounding the health of the world financial system forced investors toward safe haven corridors. “Material Weaknesses” identified in Credit Suisse’s reporting controls and public calls for a liquidity backstop forced key equity indices lower and prompted a rush on risk assets, propping up the Japanese Yen and USD. With the focus on European banking woes, the USD was again a source of safe haven bids as the Euro gave up nearly all its latest gains plunging 1.7% and sinking below 1.0550, before finding support. With the USD and JPY buoyed, the GBP slid back below 1.21 and tested a break below 1.2025 before finding buyers. With attention squarely affixed on developments across the global financial system, macro themes will likely take a back seat in governing direction. With risk off we expect the USD and JPY to remain well bid.
Expected Ranges
- NZD/USD: 0.6120 – 0.6280 ▼
- NZD/EUR: 0.5780 – 0.5920 ▲
- GBP/NZD: 1.9280 – 1.9620 ▼
- NZD/AUD: 0.9250 – 0.9420 ▲
- NZD/CAD: 0.8480 – 0.8580 ▼
NZD/USD tumbles below 0.6160 on downbeat NZ GDP data
The NZD/USD pair has slipped firmer below 0.6160 as Statistics New Zealand has reported weak Gross Domestic Product (Q4) data. The economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter while the street was expecting a contraction of 0.2%. The New Zealand economy showed a growth rate of 1.7%.
AUD/USD struggles to extend recovery above 0.6620 ahead of Australian Employment
The AUD/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 0.6620 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is sensing heat as investors are awaiting the release of the Australian Employment data before making any significant fresh position.
Gold bulls eye 2023 top as Credit Suisse turmoil drowns yields
Gold buyers flex muscles around $1,920, after refreshing the highest levels in 1.5-months during a stellar show of Credit Suisse (CS) inflicted risk aversion the previous day. The risk profile deteriorates more the CS episode follows the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Ark Invest raises $16 million as Cathie Wood launches new private crypto fund
While the rest of the market is acting cautiously owing to the uncertainty in the crypto as well as the broader financial market, Cathie Wood is taking the other road. The Ark Investment Management founder launched a new crypto fund despite the tumultuous market conditions.
Australian Employment Preview: Job creation to add pressure on the RBA Premium
The monthly Australian job report will be out on Thursday, March 16. The country is expected to have added 48.5K new positions in February after losing 11.5K in January. Market players anticipate the unemployment rate will decrease to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous month, while the participation rate is seen ticking up from 66.5% to 66.6%.