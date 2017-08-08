ZAR poised for further decline – BBH

ZAR poised for further decline – BBHBy Pablo Piovano
Analysts at BBH suggested the South African Rand stays under pressure in the near term mainly on political jitters.
Key Quotes
“The rand has been firm since February 2016 under higher rates”.
“South Africa’s fundamentals remain fragile due to weak growth, high inflation, and political uncertainty. The rating agencies have warned that the budget plan is not credible, citing persistent weak growth”.
“Our own ratings model has South Africa at BB/Ba2/BB. The rand continues to carry a high risk of a sudden fall”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.