Yields decline, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains on mixed concerns

- US 10-year Treasury yields snap two-day uptrend to ease from weekly top.
- S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street benchmark that jumped the most since March.
- Geopolitical news challenges Omicron-linked optimism, financial market fears also test optimists.
- Light calendar, market’s wait for US CPI can trouble momentum traders.
Risk appetite sours during early Wednesday as geopolitical risks emanating from China and Russia weigh on the previous optimism amid a light calendar day.
To portray the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields decline two basis points (bps) to 1.47% at the latest while retreating from a weekly high. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Futures print rise 0.20% intraday and the stocks in Asia-Pacific are also trading mixed at the latest.
Among the key-risk headlines were those conveying the latest jitters between the US and Russia, as well as Sino-American tussles. Adding to the market’s fears were chatters over the reliability of the Chinese financial markets considering the heavyweights’ looming debt payment.
Starting with the Washington-Kremlin tussle, President Joe Biden warns Russia of sanctions and helps Ukraine with military power if Kremlin invades Kyiv. “The Biden administration is in ‘intensive consultations’ with the new German government over its response if Russia invades Ukraine and believes Germany would be ready to take significant action if Russia launches an attack, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday,” said Reuters.
Moving on, the American boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics doesn’t bode well with China as the dragon nation hints at consequences due to the same. Additionally, global financial markets turn cautious as Evergrande and Kaisa are approaching bond payment deadlines after barely paying the interests.
On the contrary, Japan’s optimism for more stimulus and Beijing’s readiness to safeguard the financial markets join the receding fears of the South African coronavirus variant, dubbed as Omicron, to favor the market sentiment.
That said, a cautious mood may challenge optimists ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which in turn highlights risk catalysts as the key factor to watch clear direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300
The greenback in sliding in Asia and the euro has extended gains on a strong hourly impulse that started in the early hours of the Nother American session on Tuesday. Concerns over the severity of the omicron virus strain continued to fade which supported riskier asset classes.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3250, bearish pennant in focus
GBP/USD grinds lower despite picking up bids to 1.3250 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair remains pressured for the last one week around the 20221 bottom. In doing so, it forms a bearish chart pattern called pennant and keeps the sellers hopeful. Also favoring the bears is an absence of the oversold RSI.
EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300
The greenback in sliding in Asia and the euro has extended gains on a strong hourly impulse that started in the early hours of the Nother American session on Tuesday. Concerns over the severity of the omicron virus strain continued to fade which supported riskier asset classes.
Uniswap at risk of 35% correction
Uniswap price sits atop one of its final price support zones before a significant sell-off will likely occur. Despite having recovered over 33% of its flash-crash losses, buyers appear to be abandoning Uniswap in the interim. Extremely bearish conditions across the board.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?