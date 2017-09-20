Yellen Speech: If conditions were to weaken, would only consider balance sheet reinvestment

Janet Yellen, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

If federal funds rate is insufficient to respond to change in outlook, Fed may stop balance sheet roll-off

If conditions were to weaken, would only consider balance sheet reinvestment if a 'material deterioration' occurs

Fed thinks the recovery is on a strong track

Resumption of forward guidance would also be available if economy materially weakened

USD/JPY skyrockets through 112.00 as market re-adjusts Fed rate hikes pricing

The US Dollar has found an incredibly strong commitment to re-adjust its value into much higher levels across the board as a result of a more hawkish FOMC. USD/JPY saw an initial spike towards 112.00, followed by further follow through to touch a fresh daily high of 112.37.

DXY +92%: shorts repositioning in a major way on bullish Yellen / hawkish FOMC

Bulls piled into the greenback and lifted the index right up to 92.45 the high where it now consolidates during Yellen's presser on a relatively hawkish outcome in today's FOMC decision and statement.

