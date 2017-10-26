Yellen and Warsh out of Fed race - Politico

While Politico was reporting yesterday that Trump is not quite ready to announce a new Fed chair this week, news hit the wires that there are reports that Fed chair Yellen, whose term is up on the 3rd of Feb 2018, is out of the race for Fed Chair – Politico citing source again

(Kevin Warsh also reported to be out of the race).

There was a couple of headlines yesterday around who Trump might be selecting for Fed chair as well. While dove Powell still has a big lead at the bookies, the director of the National Economic Council in the Trump administration, Gary Cohn, has been ruled out, as Trump needs him to concentrate on tax reform. On Monday, it was also reported that Trump reportedly took a straw poll at his tax reform meeting with John Taylor supposedly the winner.