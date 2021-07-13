XELA Stock Forecast: Exela Technologies rally continues alongside 9-day moving average

- XELA stock looks to continue upward trend.
- Exela Technologies introduces new AI-powered document processing software.
- XELA shares are two weeks into ascending parallel channel.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) rose more than 9% in Tuesday’s premarket as investors believe there may be a repeat of Monday’s unexpected 19% surge when the market officially opens. Monday’s run-up to $3.47 was in response to the launch of a new artificial intelligence offering that is supposed to speed up document processing.
XELA stock news: Nothing but red for this company's earnings
Exela is a business process corporation from Texas that boasts a client list from 50 countries, including 60% of the Fortune 100. Despite their large footprint, shareholders have not had much success. The company has lost more than $100 million every year since its IPO, and XELA shares have traded down from $30 in 2015 to less than a dollar last year. In January, management had to offer a reverse stock split – one share for every three – in order to remain listed on the Nasdaq. Revenue has trended down since.
Catchphrases like “artificial intelligence”, however, have a way of turning heads, and management seems to think this was the missing ingredient. The company says the new technology offering “enables the automation of document classification, data extraction and data routing” for the healthcare and government sectors. Additionally, Exela has a strategy to roll out the new platform to the financial services and legal sectors.
|Market Cap
|$205 million
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|0.17
|Gross Margin
|-0.5%
|Net Margin
|-16.7%
|Sales Growth YoY
|-19%
|Earnings Growth YoY
|-59%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|$4
XELA technical analysis: Looking much better than financial projections
XELA shares have ridden the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) perfectly since bottoming out in late June. At the time of writing, the 9-day SMA is perched at $2.65, which is near the bottom trend line of the new ascending channel. XELA stock has witnessed many extraordinary spikes over its six-year history. This includes the brief gap up in early March that saw trades as high as $7.82 before shares fell off a cliff and drifted back down into obscurity. Now that the stock is trading within an ascending trend channel, observers should expect that there is more upside on the horizon.
XELA stock has been drifting in and out of the overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) since late June, so its current station at 71 probably means little. Since first entering overbought territory on June 29, the stock has climbed another 48% higher. After closing just above the high from January, the next target for bulls is the July 8 high of $3.87. Since the premarket trading has already seen a rally near that level, it seems likely that new entrants will seek to conquer the Autumn 2019 resistance at $4.23. Only then can traders target the March 9 close of $4.64 or the March 10 open of $6.08.
XELA 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes
EUR/USD has tumbled rapidly toward 1.18 as US inflation hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated. The dollar is rising across the board.
GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures
GBP/USD has plummetted to 1.38, down some 80 pips on the day. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD refreshes fresh session lows, eyeing a break below $1,800 mark
Gold faded an early North American session bullish spike and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the $1,800 mark.
Bitcoin anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000.
The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think
With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.