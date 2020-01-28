XAU/USD Price Analysis: Retreats further from 3-week tops, back near $1570 level

- Gold turns lower sharply amid improving risk sentiment, pickup in the US bond yields.
- Sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA might have prompted some technical selling.
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range held over the past 24-hours or so and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1572-71 region in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap.
A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which coupled with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields exerted pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA support near the $1576 region.
Oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower within the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide from three-week tops set in the previous session.
However, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have managed to hold with a bullish bias, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any deeper losses.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1573.64
|Today Daily Change
|-9.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1582.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1554.01
|Daily SMA50
|1506.94
|Daily SMA100
|1499.56
|Daily SMA200
|1445.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1588.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1571.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1573.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1590.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1598.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1607.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
