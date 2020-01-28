XAU/USD Price Analysis: Retreats further from 3-week tops, back near $1570 level

  • Gold turns lower sharply amid improving risk sentiment, pickup in the US bond yields.
  • Sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA might have prompted some technical selling.

Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range held over the past 24-hours or so and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1572-71 region in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap.

A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which coupled with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields exerted pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA support near the $1576 region.

Oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower within the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide from three-week tops set in the previous session.

However, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have managed to hold with a bullish bias, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any deeper losses.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1573.64
Today Daily Change -9.13
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 1582.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1554.01
Daily SMA50 1506.94
Daily SMA100 1499.56
Daily SMA200 1445.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1588.64
Previous Daily Low 1571.59
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1573.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1598.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1607.46

 

 

