XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

- Yellow metal reverses and falls to test yesterday’s low.
- Limited volatility across financial markets as traders await for the FOMC minutes.
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
The intraday bias points to the downside. Traders await the release of the FOMC minutes from the latest meeting that could trigger some volatility. Price action across financial markets remains calm with the US dollar rising modestly and bond yields steady.
Equity prices in Wall Street are mostly lower showing little changes. The Dow Jones drops 0.25% and the S&P 500 0.08%, affected by concerns on the impact on US/China trade talks of the recent Hong Kong resolution passed by the US Senate. Those concerns initially boosted XAU/USD to the $1480 area but then it reversed.
Technical outlook
In the short-term, gold is still moving with an upside bias, but the momentum is starting to favor the downside. Price needs to recover levels on top of $1472 in order to target again a test of the $1480 area. Above the next strong resistance is seen at $1490.
On the flip side, a consolidation under $1464 would likely increase the bearish pressure ahead of the Asian session. The next support is located at $1455 (Nov 18 low) followed by $1445 (November low).
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1469.11
|Today Daily Change
|-3.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1472.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1483.7
|Daily SMA50
|1491.93
|Daily SMA100
|1480.71
|Daily SMA200
|1395.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1475.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1471.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1469.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1460.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1456.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1476.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1481.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1487.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC
The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.