WTI witnesses pullback despite increase in US-Iran tussle

- Iran closes the door for talks with the US.
- Doubts over Iranian oil exports due to geopolitical tension and uncertainty concerning the US-China trade deal seems to have activated the profit-booking wave.
- API crude inventory data on the radar for fresh impulse.
With not so clear details on how the US-Iran tensions have affected the OPEC member’s oil output, WTI traders emphasized more on the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal and recently weak US manufacturing data to trigger the energy benchmark’s pullback moves to $57.35 heading into the Europe market’s open on Tuesday.
Although the Iranian Energy Minister Bijan Zanganeh denied reports of any fall in the nation’s oil exports, Reuters cited industry sources to convey that there was nearly a decline of 300,000 barrels per day into the level so far during June.
On the other hand, the US and Chinese sources were all on wires during early Asia conveying the likeliness of the Trump-Xi meeting at the sidelines of the G20. Though, no media reports favored expectations of a positive outcome from either the US President Donald Trump or his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Recent disappointment from the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index could also be cited as a second-tier contributor to the black gold’s decline.
Moving on, weekly announcement the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) US oil stocks could offer immediate guidance to the price sentiment. The inventory level was last dropped by -0.812 million barrels. It should also be noted that today's meeting by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is less likely to deliver any meaningful results as the key gathering with other allies like Russia, popularly known as OPEC+, will be held during early July.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland continues to emphasis on 200-D EMA as the key upside resistance as he says:
WTI has bowed out of an advance towards the 200-D EMA. Overnight trade had the pair capped at the weekly 20-Experiential Moving Average and moving below the 4HR 200 EMA. Bears can target back down to the 200 weekly EMA (last week's low) and the 61.8% Fibo. Should this give out, then there will be prospects for a correction to back towards the 14th Jan 50.41 low and then the 26th November lows at 49.44. On a correction, a break above the 200-D EMA opens the 30th May highs at $59.67 to put the bulls back on course for the $60 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid for fifth straight day ahead of Fed speak
EUR/USD is extending the four-day winning streak with markets offering US Dollars amid a rally in gold prices. EUR/USD's impending move toward 1.16, as called by technical charts, will likely gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut expectations with dovish comments later today.
GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA
Even with the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterating his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade on the front foot near 1.2750 heading into the London open on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Downside opening up towards 106.60 as US-Iran tensions flare up
USD/JPY remains heavily offered and extends the drop below 107.00, as the risk-off action in the Asian equities intensifies on escalating US-Iran tensions amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
Gold: On its way to $ 1450 amid escalating US-Iran tensions, weaker USD
The ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions offer fresh legs to the yellow metal’s surge to six-year tops. Gold prices are now testing the 1440 figure en route the key 1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.