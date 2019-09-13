WTI under pressure below $ 55 mark ahead of US data

- WTI drops in Europe as global oil demand growth concerns take over.
- Trade progress limits losses ahead of US Consumer and Rigs Count data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) broke its Asian consolidative mode to the downside in the European session, now looking to retest the 54.00 support zone ahead of the crucial consumer and rigs count data from the US.
Downside looks more compelling, despite trade hopes
The barrel of WTI failed to sustain the bounce above the 55 handle and turned south, as the sentiment remains weighed down by looming concerns about a slowdown in the global economy and oil demand.
Both the OPEC and International Energy Agency (IEA), in their latest monthly oil market report, raised concerns over dwindling oil demand growth outlook. Meanwhile, increased expectations that the US could ease its stance on Iran combined with a non-event OPEC+ meeting continue to collaborate to the downside risks.
However, the downside appears cushioned amid a better market mood, fuelled by the recent progress on the US-China trade front. The US President Trump delayed tariffs on Chinese good by two weeks in response to China’s exemptions of 16 US products from its tariffs list. Meanwhile, the US President Trump hinted that he would rather get a whole deal done with China rather than an interim deal.
Also, declining US crude inventories continue to lend support to the barrel of WTI. According to the latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest in nearly a year to 416.1 million barrels, down 6.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 6.
Attention turns towards the US Retail Sales, Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment and Baker Hughes Rigs Count data for fresh direction on the prices.
WTI Levels to watch
-
- R3 58.6
- R2 57.44
- R1 56.26
- PP 55.1
-
- S1 53.92
- S2 52.76
- S3 51.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1100 as markets digest ECB, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY bulls struggling to defend 108.00 mark
Positive US-China trade developments continue to lend support. Bulls lacked conviction amid firming Fed rate cut expectations. Traders eye US retail sales data for some short-term impetus.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an early dip and jumped back above the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit remained well below the previous session's volatility swing high to weekly tops.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.