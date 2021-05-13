WTI trims a part of intraday losses, still down over 1.5% for the day

- Concerns about the ever-surging COVID-19 cases weighed heavily on crude oil.
- Wednesday’s bullish IEA forecast, US supply data did little to lend any support.
WTI crude oil reversed an early North American session dip to sub-$64.00 levels and was last seen trading around the $64.60-70 region, still down nearly 1.5% for the day.
The commodity witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of eight-week tops, around the $66.60-70 region touched earlier this month. The continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases in India continued fueling worries about the fuel demand recovery. This, in turn, overshadowed the optimism led by the International Energy Agency (IEA) report on Wednesday and acted as a headwind for the black gold.
In its monthly report released on Wednesday, the IEA noted that the demand for crude is outpacing supply and that the discrepancy will grow further. This comes after the OPEC report earlier this week pointed to strong fuel demand recovery in 2021 amid the solid economic recovery in the US and China. Traders even shrugged off Wednesday's bullish supply data from the US EIA, which showed a much smaller than anticipated draw of 427K barrels for the week ending May 7.
With Thursday's decline, the commodity has now turned lower for the week. Some follow-through selling below the $64.00 mark, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the weekly swing lows around the $63.70 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, will set the stage for additional losses and drag spot prices further towards testing levels below the $63.00/barrel mark.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.55
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.80
|Today daily open
|65.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.77
|Daily SMA50
|62.57
|Daily SMA100
|58.56
|Daily SMA200
|50.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.63
|Previous Daily Low
|64.97
|Previous Weekly High
|66.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.88
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
