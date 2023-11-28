WTI trades above $75.00 with a negative bias, focus on OPEC+ meeting

- WTI price struggles to halt its losing streak.
- OPEC+ is expected to extend the oil production cut in 2024.
- IEA anticipates a slight surplus in Crude oil production in the next year.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) price struggles to snap its losing streak that began on Wednesday, hovering above $75.00 per barrel during the European session on Tuesday.
Amidst the negative bias for the US Dollar, there's an expectation that the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Thursday could bring some support to crude oil prices. The anticipation is centered around the possibility of OPEC+ extending the oil production cut in 2024.
The upcoming OPEC+ meeting takes place against the backdrop of a significant decline in Crude oil prices, driven by concerns about oversupply despite the ongoing output cuts by OPEC+. The substantial production from non-OPEC countries, notably the United States (US), has added pressure on oil prices.
Meanwhile, China's release of the NBS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Thursday holds potential significance. Better-than-expected data from the world's largest Crude oil importer could have a positive impact on WTI prices.
Last week, OPEC+ contributed to the volatility by postponing its meeting to address disagreements over production targets for African producers. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates a slight surplus in Crude oil production in 2024, even if OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into the next year.
Oil traders will watch API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending on November 24 on Tuesday and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the said period on Wednesday.
WTI US OIL: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|75.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.64
|Daily SMA50
|83
|Daily SMA100
|82.24
|Daily SMA200
|77.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.28
|Previous Daily Low
|74.16
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.85
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
