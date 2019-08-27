WTI: Trade war, macro pessimism weigh over upbeat API data, geopolitical tension

- WTI fails to hold on to recovery gains as fears of the global recession, US-China trade war keep oil buyers away.
- API flashed higher than the previous drawdown in the US oil stocks, Iran refrains from meeting the US.
- EIA data, trade/political headlines in the spotlight.
Despite higher than the prior draw of the API inventories and geopolitical tension surrounding Iran, WTI fails to extend recent recovery as fears of global economic slowdown and the US-China trade war weigh over the oil prices. The black gold trades near $55.50 during early Asian session on Wednesday.
In its Crude Oil Stocks report for the week ended on August 23, the American Petroleum Institute (API) says that a surprise 11.1 million barrels of decline was witnessed in the US inventories versus the previous draw of 3.5 million barrels.
Another price positive factor is the Wall Street Journal’s news report mentioning that Iran’s Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani rejected the possibility of meeting with President Trump as long as the U.S. sanctioned his country. The report came one day after Reuters triggered speculations of peace talks between the US and Iran.
Furthermore, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel oil producers (OPEC+) noted on Tuesday that the compliance to the oil output cut deal stood at 159% in July, compared to 137 percent in June. The press release also mentions the committee’s expectations of significant oil stocks draws in the second half of 2019.
Challenging the bulls is the US-China trade war that again troubled investors after the US President’s call to have received a good call from Beijing got no validation from the other part. Also adding the downside pressure is the macro pessimism on the back of the US two-year and 10-year yield curve inversion.
Traders will now focus on Crude Oil Stocks Change report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ended on August 23 while also keeping an eye over trade/political headlines.
Technical Analysis
While 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $56.10 acts as immediate upside barrier, two downward sloping trend-line from July 15 and 31 respectively offers tough resistance confluence around $56.30/50. Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day EMA can recall mid-month low near $53.80 ahead of highlighting weekly bottoms surrounding $53.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.