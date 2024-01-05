WTI tests $74 as Crude Oil gets dragged higher by Middle East tensions

- Crude Oil markets bumped on continued threat of Middle East conflict spillover.
- Cargo ships are beign diverted from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future.
- Record buildup in US fuel stocks capping upside potential in Crude Oil.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rose again on Friday, tapping 74.27 as Middle East tensions continue to weigh on energy markets.
Logistics and shipping companies continue to divert cargo ships away from the Suez Canal to avoid Houthi rebel-infested waters off the coast of Yemen, sending Europe-Aisa connecting shipping lanes around the African continent.
A US-led coalition of naval warships is struggling to secure the waterways of Yemeni shores as Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to target civilian ships passing through the region, and the arrival of an Iranian warship has complicated matters as Iran plays chicken with coalition naval forces.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, threatening to spill over into neighboring countries. While Israel and Palestine are not key players in Crude Oil markets, several nations surrounding the Gaza region are viewed as critical participants.
Iran is reportedly withholding further Crude shipments to China according to reporting by Reuters, citing unnamed sources within the oil industry.
In a bid to seek higher prices for their Crude Oil exports to China, Iran is allegedly suspending shipments to the world’s largest oil importer until China agrees to pay higher prices for Iranian barrels.
The move comes shortly after China front-loaded a significant portion of their anticipated Crude Oil demand for the year after enjoying a $10 billion discount on Crude Oil imports through the first three quarters of 2023 by specifically importing from sanction-plagued Iran. Iran, in a bid to bolster their government finances, is closing the discount gap that China sees on Iranian Crude Oil imports, leaving Chinese refiners in a tough spot where they have to choose between paying full price on the global market or accepting a reduced discount margin on Iranian barrels.
WTI Technical Outlook
Friday’s upside drive in WTI brings US Crude Oil back over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) to test territory north of $74.00, but technical pressures are hardening the key price handle.
US Crude Oil has climbed over 6% from the weekly low near $69.41 as WTI bidders continue to gather steam for repeated attempts at pushing into fresh highs, but so far topside momentum remains limited as clunky markets continue to grapple with the charts.
Daily candlesticks have WTI snared beneath the 200-day SMA at the $78.00 handle, capped by technical resistance from a bearish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, and the near-term technical ceiling currently sits at the $76.00 price level at December’s swing high.
WTI Hourly Chart
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.79
|Today Daily Change
|1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|1.88
|Today daily open
|72.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.44
|Daily SMA50
|75.16
|Daily SMA100
|80.43
|Daily SMA200
|77.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.08
|Previous Daily Low
|71.19
|Previous Weekly High
|76.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.45
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.